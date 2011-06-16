Teixeira, Yankees Decimate The Rangers 12-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Teixeira hit two-run homers from each side of the plate and the New York Yankees connected five times, romping past the Texas Rangers 12-4 Wednesday night.



Robinson Cano and youngsters Eduardo Nunez and Ramiro Pena homered as New York handed Texas its season-high fourth straight loss. The Yankees routed the AL champion Rangers by the exact same score Tuesday.

In the second game without the injured Derek Jeter, Manager Joe Girardi got creative with his lineup. Batting leadoff for the first time since 2008, Nick Swisher reached base three times. Andruw Jones, starting in left field for Brett Gardner with left-hander Derek Holland on the mound, hit the tiebreaking RBI single in the fifth.

Francisco Cervelli added a run-scoring hit and made a gymnastic play at the plate filling in for catcher Russell Martin, out again with a stiff back.

For the second night in a row, the Yankees humbled a Rangers starter on a roll. They knocked around Alexi Ogando on Tuesday for six early runs in handing him his first loss off the season. This time, New York forced Holland to throw 103 pitches in giving up six runs in five innings. Holland (5-2) last lost April 16 at Yankee Stadium, 11 starts ago.

Rangers pitchers have given 70 runs in the last nine games, a 2-7 slide.

Teixeira homered from the right side in the first after Ivan Nova (6-4) gave up two quick runs to Texas. He connected on a deep drive to right from the left side off Mark Lowe in the sixth for his 21st home run of the season.

The Yankees first baseman tied chilli Davis and Eddie Murray for most times homering from both sides of the plate all-time with 11.

Nunez hit a tying homer in the fourth on his 24th birthday. Pena led off the sixth with his first of the year. New York has hit a major league-leading 103 homers. No other team entered Wednesday with 80.

Michael Young and Josh Hamilton had RBIs in the first to give the Rangers the early lead. Ian Kinsler homered leading off the third and Adrian Beltre had a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 4-3.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the fifth. Alex Rodriguez slid across home plate just ahead of catcher Yorvit Torrealba’s sweep tag on Jones’ hit to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead. Rodriguez tied Ted Williams for 16th all-time with 1,799 runs scored.

Cervelli then hit an RBI single but Nunez, who walked, was thrown out third to end the inning. Home plate umpire Mike Winters emphatically pointed at home several times to indicate Jones scored before the third out while Torrealba stood nearby with his hands up, questioning the call.

Curtis Granderson teamed up with Cervelli to protect the lead in the sixth. Granderson fielded Elvis Andrus’ single to medium centre field and came up throwing. The strong throw was slightly off line but Cervelli forced Torrealba to the outside by blocking the plate with his left leg and he quickly dived backward to apply the tag for the third out.

Cano hit a soaring homer in the eighth off Rangers closer Neftali Feliz, pitching for the first time in a week.

Nova gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2-3 innings.

NOTES: The Yankees signed career minor leaguer Brian Gordon and he will start Thursday for Yankees. Gordon, a converted outfielder, was 5-0 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies system. The 32-year-old right-hander walked only seven and struck out 56 in 55 1-3 innings this season. His only big league experience was three relief outings with Texas in 2008. … The Yankees signed RHP Cory Wade to a major league contract and added him to the 25-man roster. New York had signed Wade to a minor league deal on Monday. They transferred setup man Rafael Soriano to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster. Wade pitched a perfect inning of relief. … Rangers RHP Brandon Webb (right shoulder surgery) threw 45 pitches of one-hit ball over three innings for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux said Webb was throwing 83-85 mph. He needs to be at about 85-87 he said. The 2006 Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 6, 2009. He’s expected to make his next rehab start Sunday for Frisco. … New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin received a mix of cheers and boos when he was shown on the video board.

