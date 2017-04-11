Teens want to buy an iPhone now more than ever

The iPhone is at a peak of popularity among teens between the ages of 14 and 18, according to a survey from investment bank PiperJaffray.

The Apple handset has jumped up 6% in purchase intent amongst teens in a year. At 81%, it’s the highest purchase intent of any mobile phone and the highest the iPhone has gotten since 2013.

Michael J. Olson, analyst at PiperJaffray said in the report: “Overall, we view the Teen Survey data as a sign that Apple’s place as the dominant device brand among teens remains intact.”

Android phones were far behind Apple, with only 13% of teens expecting to buy a mobile phone running Google’s software.

Ownership of the iPhone also reached an all-time high in 2017, at 76%. The Apple Watch is also the most popular smartwatch among teens, although 84% said they didn’t own one.

