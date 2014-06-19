These Are Teens' Favourite E-Commerce Sites

More teenagers are going online to shop than ever before — especially boys.

86% of teen boys shopped online this spring , compared to just 78% in spring 2012.

, compared to just 78% in spring 2012. Meanwhile, 76% of teen girls shopped online in the spring, compared to 72% who did so two years ago, according to Piper Jaffray’s annual teen survey.

But where are these young consumers going online to shop?

As you can see from the BI Intelligence chart below, a higher percentage of teen boys reportedly shop at general interest e-commerce sites like Amazon (34%) and eBay (8%) than teen girls, who prefer more specialised and fashion-conscious sites.

In a new report, BI Intelligence breaks down the demographics of U.S. online and mobile shoppers by gender, age, income, and education, and takes a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

It’s important for retailers to know who their potential customers are online in order to market to them effectively.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up >>

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s reports, charts, and newsletters covering the e-commerce industry, sign up and get started.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.