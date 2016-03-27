Daredevil teens scaled a 1,400 foot tower in Shanghai -- without safety gear

Three teens in Shanghai scaled the 1,400 foot Jin Mao Tower without safety gear after sneaking past security.
The teens didn’t get away scot-free though. Office workers in the neighbouring tower saw them and called the cops, who detained and questioned them for seven hours.
Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
