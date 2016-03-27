Daredevil teens scaled a 1,400 foot tower in Shanghai -- without safety gear

Three teens in Shanghai scaled the 1,400 foot Jin Mao Tower without safety gear after sneaking past security.

The teens didn’t get away scot-free though. Office workers in the neighbouring tower saw them and called the cops, who detained and questioned them for seven hours.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.