We talked to a bunch of teens who said they have 'never' called their friends on the phone

When Business Insider wrangled a panel of seven teens on stage at our Ignition Conference, interviewer Stephanie Retblatt asked them how often they called their friends on the phone.

The answer was nearly unanimous: Never.

“I FaceTime my friends, but I would never just call them,” one girl answered, referring to the iPhone-only service that lets users video chat each other. “Yeah, I will never call them.”

“I can easily just text,” another added, “I don’t see the point of a phone call!”

Between texting, FaceTime, Instagram, and Snapchat, several of the teens said that they feel like they’re constantly in contact with their closest friends.

“Two people could not talk in person but have the biggest social life on their phones,” one girl said, adding that she and her best friend recently had a never-ending stream of conversation for seven days, without ever seeing each other in person or even hearing each other’s voices.

Even birthday wishes have been relegated to Facebook and Instagram, instead of phone calls, the teens said.

“Does anyone see the merit of a phone call?” Retblatt asked in mock-horror.

“You’re making us sound so evil,” one boy quipped.

He then added that one of the beautiful things about texting was that you could sneakily do it during class.

“You can’t discretely make a phone call in class,” he said.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.