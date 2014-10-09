Teens Are Abandoning Facebook, According To A New Survey

Teens are totally over Facebook, a recent report from Piper Jaffray states, and the kids are flocking to Instagram and Twitter to fill their social media needs.

From fall 2014 to spring 2014 “Facebook use among teenagers aged 13 to 19 plummeted from 72 per cent to 45 per cent,” reports The Washington Post.

So what networks are teens using? Take a look:

The problem with this survey is that it doesn’t ask about Vine, or Snapchat, which is an odd omission.

Also, we’ve heard through the years that Facebook is toast with teens, and Facebook keeps adding users, and growing users. And, oh by the way, Facebook owns Instagram, so… it’s pretty well hedged.

You can read the entire report here.

