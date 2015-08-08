All those messaging apps are OK, but teens in the U.S. still heavily prefer traditional texting

Messaging apps are everywhere: Facebook has Messenger and WhatsApp, Snapchat is ubiquitous among teens, and special-purpose apps like Kik, YikYak, and Whisper are all having their time in the sun as well.

But despite all these choices, U.S. teens still prefer the good old text message. According to Pew Research statistics compiled by Statista, more than half of teens text their friends every single day — that’s more than twice as many who send instant messages to friends every day (27%) using platforms like Gchat, and who see their friends in person every day (25%). Only 14% use messaging apps every day.

Texting is still the only universal way to get in touch with all your friends (at least if they have a cell phone with text capabilities, and who doesn’t?). Most messaging apps work only with friends who happen to be on the same platform.

