Teens still love Snapchat more than Facebook, but Instagram isn't far behind

Snapchat continues to be the fastest growing social network among teens, according to a new survey by Piper Jaffray.

The survey, which polled 10,000 teens with an average age of 16 across 46 U.S. states, found that Snapchat remains the most used social app followed closely by Instagram.

Meanwhile, Facebook usage declined among survey participants with 52% saying they check Facebook at least once per month vs. 60% in the spring.

80% of teens said they check Snapchat at least once per month, and 35% said it was their favourite social network.

In the report, Piper Jaffray cites the decline in Facebook engagement as “likely due to mix of younger teens, Messenger divergence, and shifting use cases for social.”

Instagram usage among teens continues to steadily grow, although the report notes that young people “view Instagram’s default public model as distinguished from Snapchat.”

Snapchat, which is preparing for an early 2017 IPO at a $25 billion valuation, has over 150 million daily users globally. A 2015 Nielsen study found that the app reaches 41% of all 18 to 34 year-olds in the U.S. daily.

NOW WATCH: Teens reveal their favourite apps and the winner is clear



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.