Teens are railing against an entertainment writer who dismissed their YouTube idols

E! Online editor Seija Rankin wrote a tongue-in-cheek article on Monday about how she wasn’t familiar with many of the presenters and nominees at the Teen Choice Awards. The story, titled “18 Moments from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards That Made Us Feel Super Old,” questioned who everyone was and even spelled some of the popular web stars’ names wrong.

Though intended to be playful, the slight did not escape the notice of the stars themselves or their legions of teen fans on Twitter who are now bashing the article for its “ignorance,” E! Online for publishing it, and calling for Rankin’s dismissal, according to Digiday.

In her story, Rankin wrote that even though she’s relatively young herself, she simply didn’t know who many of these teens were. “Eva Gutowski? Lele Pans [Pons]? Joey Graceffa? Felix Kjellberg? Are those even real people?” Rankin wrote, spelling Vine personality Lele Pons’ name wrong.

But those Vine and YouTube celebrities have over 56 million followers between them. Felix Kjellberg, who goes by the handle PewDiePie on YouTube, has nearly 39 million subscribers alone.

YouTuber Tyler Oakley was one of the first internet celebrities to tweet about the story after it was published, according to Digiday. “If this ‘article’ is representative of [E! Online], I fear for the brand’s future,” he tweeted to his 4.5 million followers.

if this “article” is representative of @eonline, I fear for the brand’s future. https://t.co/3Q6RJuy1md

He was followed by other prominent internet stars like YouTubers Ricky Dillon, Shane Dawson, and Eva Gutowski, among others.

Hi @eonline! My name is Joey Graceffa, YouTube creator and New York Times bestselling author, so nice to meet you! http://t.co/dJkp8s3162

If you’re in media and know nothing about Internet talent, you’re not cute or clever. You’re genuinely irrelevant and terrible at your job.

Judging by your ignorant article, lack of research and disrespect towards hardworking creators you need a new career https://t.co/G4KMop6Hzg

I hope E knows how embarrassing this is for them. https://t.co/AKhYm3URmE

.@JoeyGraceffa @eonline Hi E. I’m Shane. a youtuber as well. you know, those people that get more viewers then your channel and website. ❤️

.@eonline oh and Felix aka @pewdiepie has 30 million subscribers. remember when you had 30 million viewers? no? me neither

Rankin attempted to do damage control by tweeting that her article was meant to be sarcastic. In a statement to BuzzFeed

, E! Online doubled down on its editor’s statement, insisting that the article was intended to be “an irreverent, humorous take on the event.”

E! Online will be holding a Master Class in Sarcasm, and judging by Twitter post-Teen Choice Awards it seems like all of America needs it

But it did little to quell the growing tweet storm. Suddenly, the stars’ millions of combined followers were out in full force.

@eonline this is the most ignorant article i’ve ever read. I can’t believe this was allowed to be published.

@eonline sorry for liking stuff which is ya know MEANT FOR TEENS. IF YOU’RE OLD WHY ARE U WATCHING STUFF ABOUT TEENS. LEAVE

@eonline I usually love E! And now I’m just thoroughly disappointed

.@eonline It’s called Teen Choice Awards for a reason. Catch up old people. If you don’t know what’s relevant why even try? You look stupid.

@eonline but I mean even if you aren’t a teenager, you should be cultured enough to have at least done SOME research, you’re not THAT old.

.@eonline this piece is truly upsetting. using the word “barf” before “teens”? and while discussing an award show made to celebrate them!

@eonline the article literally shaded the person with the most subscribers on youtube I am so amazed at the ignorance

Apart from feeling insulted on behalf of their idols, readers were also furious about what Rankin wrote about the wardrobe choices on display throughout the event: “There basically wasn’t one single outfit onstage that didn’t make us clutch our pearls,” she wrote, adding that there was “so much skin.”

Angry fans accused her of “slut shaming”:

.@seijawrites it was 100 degrees outside yesterday and overcrowded on the carpet. do you suggest these women dress in mumus? “so much skin”?

@eonline you all talk about how feminism is important these days but yet you shame girls for what they’re wearing at the show?

@eonline this is not only rude on so many levels but to comment on appearances and pretty much degrading them as a whole is disgusting.

@eonline besides you shouldn’t be shaming women for what they. We wear what we think it’s comfortable and suitable for us. So disgusting

Many also demanded Rankin’s dismissal. One distressed teen even launched a Change.org petition to get her fired.

@eonline You should just fire Seija Rakin tbh

E! Online then went on the defensive. The network tweeted out a response that said, “Remember that time we gave a YouTube star their own TV show?” referencing YouTube personality Grace Helbig.

Helbig didn’t seem to like the network’s stance though, writing back, “This is embarrassing, @eonline.”