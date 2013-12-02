Turns Out, Teens Are Infatuated With Twitter

Since Facebook’s third quarter earnings report, debate has broken out about

how teens use Facebookand whether they

think it stinks.

Looks like Twitter, on the other hand, doesn’t have a teen problem.

AllThingsD provides comScore data from a JP Morgan analyst showing that Twitter’s audience skews young. This research is available now that the 25-day quiet period for analysts who work at banks that underwrote Twitter is over.

Apparently, 28.3% of Twitter’s unique desktop visitors are between 13 and 24, compared to 22.6% of Facebook’s users.

Also, 32.3% of Twitter’s global web audience is between 15 and 24 while Facebook sees only 28.9% in that age bracket. On mobile, the trend continues. 24.8% of Twitter’s mobile users are between 18 and 24, while only 19.4% of Facebook users fall within that age range.

AllThingsD notes that the high percentage of younger users means that Twitter might be on its way to becoming more mainstream.

To see the charts, head over to AllThingsD.

