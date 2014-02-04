Teens Are The Most Useless Age Group On Facebook, From A Financial Point Of View

Teens on Facebook are the worst age demographic of them all in terms of revenue, according to data from Nanigans, the big social media marketing company.

Nanigans trawled its own client data — featuring more than 100 companies that buy ads on Facebook — to figure out which age groups are the most valuable for advertisers, and which cost the most to reach.

Teens, it turns out, are the least important people on Facebook.

First, teens may be cheap to find on Facebook (they have a low cost-per-click) but they generate least revenue-per-click in return:

Middle-aged people are a little bit more expensive to reach on Facebook, but if you get them right the returns are more than double those of teens.

Advertisers don’t in fact, pursue teens all that aggressively:

It’s a longstanding canard of advertising that teens are the most sought-after demo for advertisers. But in real life, 84% of Nanigans’ client ad spend is allocated to ages 25+.

This is not surprising: Teens are poor compared to people who have jobs, and therefore money.

There aren’t that many teens on Facebook, either: A look at ad targeting data on Facebook by iStrategyLabs showed that there were only 9.8 million teens in the U.S. reachable on Facebook, making them the smallest of the major age groups.

We’ll conclude with these pithy quotes from Nanigans’ report:

… let us beg the question, what’s so great about teens? How many brands would say teens are their #1 source of revenue? In fact, our revenue-per-click data suggests that the teen demographic is the worst monetizing demographic out of everyone! … 13-17 is the lowest number, but also the worst monetizing demographic.

