The brands cool teen girls love have one thing in common

Facebook/Lululemon Lululemon is favourite brand for teen girls.

Teens are an ever-important demographic.

Piper Jaffray released its semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens Survey,” as retailers are consistently scrambling to figure out how to cater to their desires and needs. The first step is figuring out what they like.

One thing that’s clear? They still love athleisure, even if it’s slightly less than they loved it before.

According to Piper Jaffray’s findings, female teens flat-0ut love wearing “fashion athletic apparel” — that is to say, athleisure, or activewear that serves a fashionable purpose beyond the gym. In fact, Piper Jaffray notes that the trend is “still on the rise.”

Here’s a graphic illustrating the increased interest in athleisure for females; it still usurps denim.

The survey noted, however, that teens aren’t as enamoured with athletic wear as they once were.

But let it be known: athleisure is not entirely slipping away.

The favoured brand and trend for upper-income males is Nike, or Jordan sneakers.

Nike has already been credited with usurping traditionally “cool” brands from the past like Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap.

The second favourite trend among teen males was jogger pants.

Upper income females’ favourite trend is leggings, or Lululemon. Lululemon has practically become synonymous with the athleisure trend, and it appears that what teens’ mums might be wearing is trickling down to them.

Right below Lululemon was Victoria’s Secret, which, in addition to selling its famous lingerie, also has a very successful athleisure line called VS Sport. Converse was the third favoured trend for teen girls, followed by Nike.

When Goldman Sachs and Teen Vogue surveyed “fashion forward” teen girls and young adults in the fall, many brands that young women loved all sold athleisure apparel, including Nike, Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret PINK, and Forever 21.

