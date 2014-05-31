Are Beats Headphones Really That Bad? Turns Out They're The Only Headphones Teens Prefer Over Apple's

Apple recently bought Beats, the maker of the pricey headphones and a streaming music service, for $US3 billion.

The headphones have received pretty negative reviews, but it turns out that teens absolutely love them — likely for the status symbol.

I have to admit, I bought Beats by Dr. Dre headphones because I thought people would think I was cool. I used them for about a month, realised they weren’t good, and ended up giving them to a friend for free. This friend was incredibly excited, and probably for the same reason I initially was.

And it seems like teens are no different. According to a recent survey, 46% of American teenagers said that their next pair of headphones will be a pair of Beats. Apple’s own earbuds, which come included with iPhones and iPods, came in second place.

So it makes even more sense why Apple bought Beats. Apple wants to be dominant in every category, and now it’s dominant in the headphone space.

