One surprise finding of our big research report, “The Secret Lives of Teenagers Online” is that kids aged 12-17 have very little use for Twitter.



A majority of them text and check Facebook everyday, but look how few use Twitter during an average 24-hours:

Seriously, the “never” us it:

So what gives? Is this a horrible sign for Twitter?

Maybe not.

One theory we’ve been kicking around: One reason it appears teens hate Twitter, is that what they actually hate is news (they never read it online) and Twitter’s best use is as a news-delivery service.

