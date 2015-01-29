Teens Are Freaking Out That Snapchat Took Away The 'Best Friends' Feature

Snapchat launched a new update on Tuesday that eliminated the “Best Friends” feature, an element of Snapchat that allowed users to see whom others were sending Snapchat messages to most often.

“Best Friends” is a feature that has embedded itself in teen culture.

Your Snapchat “Best Friends” were the people you snapped the most, so if you were in a relationship, you wouldn’t want to catch your significant other snapping another girl or guy more than they were snapping you, right?

That would mean something was up.

Now there’s no way to know who’s snapping who, and teens on Twitter are concerned this is going to ruin relationships and friendships … forever.

Who can be trusted?