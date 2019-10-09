From David Dobrik to The Rock, these are teens' favourite people to follow on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter

Getty Images; AP From left: Kylie Jenner, David Dobrik, and Emma Chamberlain.

Teens’ icons and role models aren’t just actors and athletes anymore – now, they’re looking up to their favourite people to follow on Instagram and YouTube.

Financial analysts at Piper Jaffray recently surveyed 9,500 teenagers as part of its biannual project to gain insight into Generation Z’s favourite brands, day-to-day habits, and preferences when it comes to shopping, spending money, and spending time.

The results, released Tuesday, show a lot about teens’ social media behaviour: they’re spending more time watching videos on YouTube rather than on Netflix, and Instagram is their most-frequented app – although Snapchat remains the favourite.

Researchers also asked teens about their favourite influencers and personalities to follow across social media. The top 10 people that teens chose have massive presences across Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

There are the top 10 most popular social media personalities, per Piper Jaffray’s fall 2019 Generation Z survey:

(tied) 10. Sommer Ray

Top social media platform: Instagram – 22.8 million followers

Sommer Ray is a 23-year-old fitness model who has amassed a massive presence on Instagram. She also runs a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and fitness workouts, and hosts a podcast with influencer Amanda Cerny.

(tied) 10. Danny Duncan

Top social media platform: YouTube – 3 million subscribers

Danny Duncan is known for posting YouTube videos of pranks and athletic stunts. He just wrapped up his second “Virginity Rocks” tour, which have included “a dance-off between little people, haircuts for his fans, and jousting matches onstage.”

8. Kevin Hart

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

Top social media platform: Instagram – 79.9 million followers

Kevin Hart is a prolific comedian and actor who is as popular as he is controversial: He was slotted to host the Oscars this year, but stepped down after anti-LGBTQ tweets and stand-up jokes were surfaced. He recently suffered a “major back injury” in a car crash.

7. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Top social media platform: Instagram – 158 million followers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – the pro wrestler turned actor – has made a name for himself on Instagram, where he frequently posts everything from workout regimens, behind-the-scenes shots from film sets, and cute moments with his kids. He recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

6. LeBron James

Kelvin Kuo/AP

Top social media platform: Instagram – 51.9 million followers

Professional basketball player LeBron James is one of the most well-known NBA stars, and arguably one of the best of all time. He’s the most-followed American athlete on Instagram, where he shares photos of both his Los Angeles Lakers team and his family, including their Taco Tuesday night that he recently attempted (and failed) to trademark.

5. Emma Chamberlain

Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc

Top social media platform: YouTube – 8.5 million subscribers

Emma Chamberlain is one of the most talked-about Generation Z-aged influencers. She’s grown her fame in just two years on YouTube, where she posts candid vlogs from her daily life that teen girls can relate to.

4. PewDiePie

Top social media platform: YouTube – 101 million subscribers

PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, is the most-followed solo YouTuber on the platform. He’s known for his popular videos where he gives commentary while playing video games, as well as his coverage of internet memes and viral videos. Kjellberg has also attracted negative attention for a long history of offensive racist and anti-Semitic remarks, which YouTube has punished him for.

3. Donald Trump

Al Drago/Reuters

Top social media platform: Twitter – 65.4 million followers

The president of the United States is known tweeting often about both personal and political matters. He’s tweeted out official White House administration changes, racist remarks about a congresswoman, and typo-riddled posts that have spurred their own memes.

2. Kylie Jenner

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Top social media platform: Instagram – 147 million followers

As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner has been in the media spotlight since she was 10 years old. Now, Jenner is one of the most popular stars on Instagram, has a daughter named Stormi, and runs a wildly popular make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics, which is valued at $US900 million.

1. David Dobrik

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Top social media platform: YouTube – 14 million subscribers

David Dobrik is only 23, but he’s been around as one of the most recognisable social media stars for years. He was one of the most popular stars on Vine before the app shut down, and runs a popular YouTube channels with vlogs and challenges that often feature members of the Vlog Squad, made up of other former Vine stars.

