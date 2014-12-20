SORRY ZUCK: Teens Have Once Again Declared That Facebook Isn't Cool

We hear it all of the time: Teens are over Facebook.

Now, a new report by Frank N. Magid Associates and reported by Bloomberg says that Facebook usage among 13 to 17-year-olds has fallen from 95% in 2012 to 88% in 2014.

And earlier this month, a study published by the GlobalWebIndex (GWI) shows that 54% of teenage users say their “log in habits have dropped due to lack of interest.”



The younger generation is gradually falling off of the site, and moving over to other social networks, like Twitter, where users in that age demographic rose by 2% to 48% from 2012-2014, as stated in the Frank N. Magid Associates report.

The Verge reports,

One reason for teens leaving the site was its perceived untrustworthiness. Just 9 per cent of those surveyed described Facebook as “safe” or “trustworthy” while 30 per cent were happy using those same words to talk about Pinterest.

While they may not be fans of the biggest social network (that’s where their parents are, after all), they’re fans of more teen-friendly Instagram and messenger service WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook.

