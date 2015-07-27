Thousands of teens agreed to eat disgusting burritos in order to win tee-shirts at VidCon

Teens will go to scary lengths for swag, and one booth at VidCon proved it.

At YouTube’s annual convention, Mitú, a media agency for Latin internet stars, hosted a booth daring attendees to eat a burrito filled with three random ingredients in order to win a free t-shirt or hat.

The company claims to be the world’s largest network of Latino content creators and social media influencers.

And we’re talking tortillas stuffed with doughnuts, condensed milk, and ketchup. Peanut butter, barbecue sauce, and mandarin oranges. Seaweed, pineapple, and “mystery meat,” which looked like whitish, regurgitated cat food.

It. Was. Gross.

In order to enter, you had to log into the Mitú app with your own Twitter or Facebook account. A camera filmed your first few bites of the burrito, and the app posted the videos to social using the company’s hashtag.

We were amazed to see a constant line at the booth throughout the three-day convention.

Teens spun the wheel to determine their burritos’ contents.

The table of ingredients looked like the aftermath of a fraternity party gone awry.

This burrito contained “mystery meat,” doughuts, and ketchup.

Participants made squeamish faces that made even passersby want to hurl.

And here’s what’s at stake: Latin pun-themed t-shirts and branded hats.

Worth it?

Fifteen-year-old Sarah, pictured in the gif above, told us she watches a lot of food challenges on YouTube.

Anything to be like the stars.

