Thousands of teens agreed to eat disgusting burritos in order to win tee-shirts at VidCon

Melia Robinson
Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2371Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Teens will go to scary lengths for swag, and one booth at VidCon proved it.

At YouTube’s annual convention, Mitú, a media agency for Latin internet stars, hosted a booth daring attendees to eat a burrito filled with three random ingredients in order to win a free t-shirt or hat.

The company claims to be the world’s largest network of Latino content creators and social media influencers.

And we’re talking tortillas stuffed with doughnuts, condensed milk, and ketchup. Peanut butter, barbecue sauce, and mandarin oranges. Seaweed, pineapple, and “mystery meat,” which looked like whitish, regurgitated cat food.

It. Was. Gross.

In order to enter, you had to log into the Mitú app with your own Twitter or Facebook account. A camera filmed your first few bites of the burrito, and the app posted the videos to social using the company’s hashtag.

We were amazed to see a constant line at the booth throughout the three-day convention.

Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2387Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Teens spun the wheel to determine their burritos’ contents.

Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2343Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The table of ingredients looked like the aftermath of a fraternity party gone awry.

Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2344Melia Robinson/Business Insider

This burrito contained “mystery meat,” doughuts, and ketchup.

Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2352Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Participants made squeamish faces that made even passersby want to hurl.

Vidcon food burrito challengePlay GIFMelia Robinson/Business Insider

And here’s what’s at stake: Latin pun-themed t-shirts and branded hats.

Youtube vidcon teens burrito challenge 2340Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Worth it?

Fifteen-year-old Sarah, pictured in the gif above, told us she watches a lot of food challenges on YouTube.

Anything to be like the stars.

NOW WATCH: 50 Cent testifies his lifestyle is an illusion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.