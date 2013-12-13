A Bunch Of Teens Allegedly Broke Into An Extravagant Mansion, Threw A Party, And Stole $US1 Million In Loot

Redfin The backyard of the La Habra Heights mansion.

In what sounds like the craziest party ever, a bunch of California teens allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar mansion, invited all their friends, and stole $US1 million worth of stuff after trashing the home,

according to KTLA 5 News.

The break-in reportedly took place in November, when the homeowner was out of town. High school students supposedly noticed that the home, which was for sale, was empty and announced a party in the mansion’s backyard on Twitter, Lt. Arthur Scott of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station said in a press conference yesterday.

The teens allegedly trashed the house and stole more than $US1 million in property, including a stuffed snow leopard, suit of armour, scuba gear, and multiple Versace suits, KTLA 5 News reports.

So far, 14 minors and one 18-year-old adult have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the gated home last month.

The five bedroom home in the La Habra Heights neighbourhood is currently listed on real estate website Redfin for just under $US7 million, where it’s described as a “European inspired masterpiece.” It definitely looks like the perfect place to throw an illegal party.

And for those curious, here’s the stuffed snow leopard the teens allegedly stole:

Post by KTLA 5 News.

