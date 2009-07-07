- Slide cuts, re-shapes ad sales force [GigaOm]
- Yahoo take feature for taking notes while searching live [PaidContent]
- Denver and Seattle news sites struggle [PaidContent]
- What’s killing Macy’s is what’s killing newspapers [Newsosaur]
- Sarah Palin warns of Fake Sarah Palins on Twitter [Twitter]
- The IAB’s privacy standards reflect what online advertisers already do [NYT]
- Teens bond through iPhone hacking [WSJ]
- Disney, ESPN and Nickelodeon move into mobile games [PaidContent]
- Apple is investing $2 billion in North Carolina [BizJournals]
- Windows XP and Servers 2003 users are exposed to security flaw [Yahoo News]
- Kids are coming online much faster than everyone else [AdWeek]
- AOL Instant Messanger shows signs of life [TechCrunch]
- Marc Andreessen invests in Talking Points Memo [MediaBistro]
- Nokia denies plans to for a Google phone [Reuters]
- Sarah Palin feature was a huge hit for Vanity Fair [MediaMemo]
- Mediaite editors explain [Forbes]
- The Obamas on Flickr [Flickr]
