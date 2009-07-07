Teens Bond Through iPhone Hacking

Nicholas Carlson
iphone 3g s

  • Slide cuts, re-shapes ad sales force [GigaOm]
  • Yahoo take feature for taking notes while searching live [PaidContent]
  • Denver and Seattle news sites struggle [PaidContent]
  • What’s killing Macy’s is what’s killing newspapers [Newsosaur]
  • Sarah Palin warns of Fake Sarah Palins on Twitter [Twitter]
  • The IAB’s privacy standards reflect what online advertisers already do [NYT]
  • Teens bond through iPhone hacking [WSJ]
  • Disney, ESPN and Nickelodeon move into mobile games [PaidContent]
  • Apple is investing $2 billion in North Carolina [BizJournals]
  • Windows XP and Servers 2003 users are exposed to security flaw [Yahoo News]
  • Kids are coming online much faster than everyone else [AdWeek]
  • AOL Instant Messanger shows signs of life [TechCrunch]
  • Marc Andreessen invests in Talking Points Memo [MediaBistro]
  • Nokia denies plans to for a Google phone [Reuters]
  • Sarah Palin feature was a huge hit for Vanity Fair [MediaMemo]
  • Mediaite editors explain [Forbes]
  • The Obamas on Flickr [Flickr]

