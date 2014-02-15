Two Teens Were Arrested For Taking Selfies On An IPhone They Allegedly Stole

NYPD via WSJ The two teenagers who allegedly committed a series of robberies were identified and arrested after they took this selfie on a stolen iPhone.

Tyquan Solomon, 19, and Terrance Sistruck, 16, were arrested after they took selfies with a stolen iPhone, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The teens have allegedly committed a number of robberies in the NYC area in recent weeks. One man whose iPhone was recently stolen looked on his iCloud account and noticed some new pictures had been added.

Solomon and Sistruck had taken photos of themselves with the man’s device. The man showed the selfies to authorities who then identified and arrested the teens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.