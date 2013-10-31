BIG NEWS: Teens Are Officially Leaving Facebook

We learned some big news from Facebook’s earnings report: Teens are officially leaving Facebook.

We already knew that Facebook was no longer the most popular social network for teenagers, but we now have confirmation from the company itself.

Facebook CFO David Ebersam said that although youth engagement on the social network is hard to measure, there was definitely a decrease in daily users among younger teens in Q3.

“This is of questionable significance,” Ebersam said, “But we wanted to share this with you now because we get a lot of questions about teens.”

Ebersam added that Facebook remains “close to fully penetrated” among teens in the U.S., meaning just about every teenager is already using Facebook there.

