Teens Are Bored With Facebook

As Facebook



prepares to release a new Android-only app today called Facebook Home, investment bank Piper Jaffray reports that one of the social network’s primary audiences, teens, is growing bored.Facebook isn’t alone, youth are also getting tired of Google’s YouTube too.

Jaffray’s report on the state of teens in the U.S. suggests that Facebook is still the most important social network among teens, but usage has declined by nine per cent since last year.

BusinessWeek points out that Facebook’s popularity among this “fickle demographic” has dropped significantly since the same time last year. Decline in usage could be attributed to, “so many parents and grannies that seem, creepily, to be all over Facebook these days,” BusinessWeek says.

So if teens are migrating away from Facebook, where are they going? Jaffray’s reports that Reddit, Vine, Snapchat, Kik, and 4chan are among the most popular alternatives.

Here’s the chart included in Piper Jaffray’s report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.