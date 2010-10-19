Parents Aren't Worried About Facebook Privacy, Partly Because They Don't Understand It

Facebook is in the news yet again over privacy concerns today. These issues are a constant topic of discussion in the tech media, but it’s less clear how much of the uproar ever filters down to the average user.So it’s great timing for TRUSTe to drop the results of a recent survey (PDF) on how teens and their parents use social networks, and what they think about privacy issues related to them.
The main takeaways from the survey:
- The vast majority of teens and their parents are comfortable with privacy on social networks, and nearly all parents think their teens use social networks responsibly.
- On the other hand, parents feel pretty strongly that it should be impossible for their teens to share as much information as they can as broadly as they can. So it looks like parents don’t understand Facebook privacy as well as they think they do.
- Most parents monitor their teens’ online behaviour closely, and want full control over what their teens share. A full 10% even admitted to secretly obtaining login access to their teens’ accounts.
More teens share information publicly than their parents realise in almost every category, but not by much
Teens and their parents both think that they understand how to control their privacy on Facebook, and even that the settings are clear and easy to use
But that trust is backed up by spying. 85% of parents monitor their teens' social network activity at least weekly
40% have been given log-in access to their teens' accounts, and another 10% have secretly obtained that access. Yikes!
Parents don't think social networks should be allowed to make names, phone numbers, and locations publicly available
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.