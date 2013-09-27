Teenagers Know More About Online Privacy Than We Think

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Teenagers are often criticised for not thinking before they speak, but when it comes to social media, perhaps they are savvier than adults think. Jacqui Cheng, who is the Editor At Large at Ars Technica observed teens who delete their Facebook accounts when they leave their computer and then reactivate their accounts when they return, so that their information only appears when they are online. Read >

Why Images Go Viral On Google+ (MIT)

According to a new study, animated images are “significantly” more likely to be re-shared while static images tend to generate more replies or Plus Ones (analogous to a Facebook Like).

What’s more, vertical images are more likely to be shared than those that are oriented horizontally. One explanation is that vertical images are more likely to contain a portrait of a person — perhaps a celebrity? The most popular pages on Google+ are those managed by celebrities. Read >

Embedded Tweets Now Showcase Photos

(Twitter Blog)

Twitter has updated the formatting of its embedded tweets to showcase photos front and center, and with a larger canvas. Read >

Brokerage Firms Are Drafting More Lenient Policies For Employees Who Use Social Media (InvestmentNews)

Some social media management companies are avoiding brands and going after highly regulated industries. For example, Hearsay, which recently raised $US30 million in venture funding manages social media accounts for financial firms. With the helping hand of social media experts, brokerage firms are redrafting their social media policies to be more lenient. Read >

Facebook Users Can Now Edit Posts After Sharing On Android And Web (TechCrunch)

Facebook has enabled editing of posts after they’ve already been published. Previously, users has to delete a post and re-publish it. The update is only available on the Web and Android versions of Facebook, but is coming to iOS soon. Read >

Google Updates Search Algorithm (Mashable)

Google announced that it rolled out a new search algorithm last month, affecting 90% of all search queries. The new algorithm is supposed to provide better search results for longer queries such as questions and comparisons. Read >

68% Of Fortune 500 CEOs Shy Away From Social Media (CEO.com)

According to a recent report, 68% of Fortune 500 CEOs have no social media presence whatsoever. In comparing social platforms, LinkedIn draws-in the most CEOs, followed by Facebook. Twitter is 10% more popular among CEOs than last year; however, many of the accounts following CEOs are fake. According to the report, 30% of Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter followers are fake. Read >

