Teenagers Told To Leave McDonald's For Bringing Tablecloth And Silverware

Two teenagers were told to leave a UK McDonald’s after they brought their own tablecloths and silverware.

Cameron Ford and Andrew Welland set the table to dine at the fast-food chain in Kingston, according to The Telegraph.

One employee asked the teens to leave McDonald’s, but several other employees defended the stunt.

The two were eventually permitted to stay and finish their meal, The Telegraph reported.

Ford joked via Twitter that he was on a date with Welland at the McDonald’s.

He later tweeted to clarify:

Just to clarify to everyone, I’m not gay nor do I have a problem with anybody being gay. It was just a stunt we pulled…

— Cameron Ford (@CameronDFord) September 16, 2013

