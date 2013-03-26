2 Teens Accused Of Shooting A Baby In The Face During A Georgia Mugging

The infant’s mother, Sherry West, being interviewed on CNN.

A 15-year-old boy was told by a judge Monday he’ll be charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a baby in his stroller, CNN reports.



The unnamed 15-year-old allegedly tried to mug the mother with De’Marquis Elkins, 17, in the coastal city of Brunswick, Ga.

Elkins is being charged with first-degree murder and is being tried as an adult, according to the AP.

The 15-year-old’s name hasn’t been released because he’s a minor, and the judge didn’t say whether he’d be charged as an adult or juvenile, CNN reported.

The mother, Sherry West, said she was on her way back from the post office last Thursday when two teens demanded money from her, according to the AP.

“When you have a baby, you spend all your money on babies. They’re expensive. And he kept asking and I just said ‘I don’t have it,'” she told AP. “And he said, ‘Do you want me to kill your baby?’ And I said, ‘No, don’t kill my baby!”‘

Then one of the teens allegedly fired four shots, grazing West’s ear and hitting her leg, before he shot 13-month-old Antonio Santiago in his stroller.

“He shot my son right in the face,” she told the Florida Times-Union. “It was almost right between his eyes.”

West identified Elkins as the shooter from mug shots of 24 young men, according to AP. Police have also charged him with first-degree murder.

Elkins’ public defender says he is “1,000 per cent not guilty,” according to AP.

The 15-year-old’s mother told CNN that her son was “just a witness” to a crime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.