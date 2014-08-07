Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Jewish Children On Sydney Bus

Photo: Getty

Five teenagers have been arrested after allegedly racially abusing Jewish children on a bus on their way home from school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs yesterday afternoon.

They were arrested in Dover Heights around 3.30am this morning after neighbours alerted police and taken to Waverley police station before being released into the custody of their parents. They will be interviewed later today. Police are still searching for three more boys involved.

The incident happened just before 4pm when eight teenagers boarded the school bus on Darley Road, Randwick. The passengers included primary and infants school children as young as five from a Jewish school in Bondi. The teenagers allegedly abused the children, making a number of anti-Semitic verbal and physical threats, before leaving the bus in Bondi Junction.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the teenagers, believed to be caucasian and aged between 15 and 17, were allegedly drunk on the bus and shouted “Heil Hitler” and “Kill the Jews” and threatened to cut their throats. Members of the group were too drunk to be interviewed by police when they were arrested.

The children apparently rang their parents in terror, saying “Please help us!” as children screamed. Questions are being raised as to why the driver of the private Jewish school bus, from Sydney Buses, allowed the teenagers on board.

One mother told the paper that the children were deeply traumatised by the incident.

Police say no children were harmed during the incident and believe that the event was not targeted.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

