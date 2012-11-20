Teen Turns Down Deal Of A Lifetime Because Judge Won't Let Him Smoke One Last Joint

Photo: Via the Cincinnati Enquirer

A judge in Cincinnati offered a 19-year-old man charged with trafficking in marijuana everything but a Rolls Royce to get him to stop smoking weed.Judge Melba Marsh offered to put Damaine Mitchell in a treatment program instead of jail and erase his record if he stopped using drugs.



But Mitchell just couldn’t agree to that, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“That’s going to be hard for me to do, to be honest with you,” Mitchell told the judge.

She told him he would have to stop smoking marijuana for months, maybe until April, and she would drug test him to make sure he was living up to his end of the deal.

Mitchell replied very honestly.

“That’s going to be a challenge,” Mitchell told the judge. “I like smoking weed. I have been smoking weed since I was like 10 years old.”

Marsh then started listing potential deadlines for him to stop smoking pot. Easter? Mitchell couldn’t do it. Valentine’s Day? “I won’t want to,” Mitchell told her.

New Year’s Day? Christmas? Thanksgiving? “If I put my mind to it I can (but) I won’t want to,” he said.

Then Mitchell said he’d be willing to quit if she just let him have one more joint.

Marsh, who was understandably shocked, denied Mitchell’s request and ordered him to return to court today so she could figure out how to deal with his case.

