Teenager Presumed Dead After Being Swept Over Yosemite Waterfall

Nevada Fall

A teenager is presumed dead after being swept over a nearly 600-foot waterfall at California’s Yosemite National Park on Saturday, Matt Smith and Dave Alsup of CNN report.



Aleh Kalman, 19, who had gone to the park with a church group, was swimming about 150 feet from the edge of Nevada Fall when “a very swift and powerful spring flow of water” in the Merced River swept him toward the edge.

“We believe it’s impossible to survive a fall like that,” park spokeswoman Kari Cobb told CNN, adding that swimming above the 594-foot Nevada Fall is not illegal but is marked with warnings signs.

In August two young boys died after being sent over another Merced River waterfall, the 317-foot Vernal Fall, and in 2011 three hikers in their 20s were killed at Vernal Fall.

The Associated Press notes that officials have closed the trail below the falls while the search continues. Yosemite is about 200 miles east of San Francisco. Here’s a view of Nevada Fall and the Merced River from below:

