Teenager Shot After Cutting Line At Foot Locker For Kanye West-Designed Nikes

A teenager looking to score the brand new Kanye West-designed Nikes was shot early Saturday morning after cutting a long line at a Brooklyn Foot Locker.

The New York Daily News reports Isaiah Martinez, 15, was shot in the foot.

People had been camped out at the Bushwick Foot Locker all night to buy the $US250 Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Yeezy” sneakers.

The black and red shoes are the latest in the Nike-West Yeezy collaboration.

The Daily News reports,

“There were people camped out for the sneakers and Isaiah tried to cut the line,” said Edison Cartagena, 21, who described himself as a Martinez pal. “They get into a scuffle and one of the guys on line left and told Isaiah he was coming back with a gun,” Cartagena said. “He came back and just fired off four shots.” “He probably shot him in the foot just to scare him off,” he said. “You know, send a message.’

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-threatening wound.

“That’s the generation we got now,” Jayson Roque, a witness to the shooting, said. “They shoot each other over shoes.”

The Daily News says workers at the Foot Locker wouldn’t comment on the incident, which delayed the store’s opening until 11 a.m.

