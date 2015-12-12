A teenager riding a hoverboard has died following a collision with a London bus

A teenager riding a hoverboard in London has died after he collided with a bus, according to police.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was found seriously injured at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Next of kin have been informed.

“Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased it they await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“The victim was using a self-balancing scooter, also referred to as a ‘hoverboard’, at the time of the collision. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident occurred in Alperton, North London.

Sad to hear about the death of a 15-year-old boy in Alperton last night who collided with a bus whilst riding a hoverboard

Hoverboards, which cost anywhere between £300 and £600, are already illegal in London and New York — but that hasn’t stopped their popularity from growing.

The UK government seized 15,000 hoverboards last month amid fears they could explode.

