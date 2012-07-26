'Balinese Teenager Passes Out While Marrying Cow He Had Sex With'

Photo: Jennifer Polland/Business Insider

I realise this isn’t market related, and I promise I didn’t go searching for it.



I was just minding my own business this morning, taking in the economics news, when Jack Shafer of Reuters retweeted one of the most arresting headlines I’ve ever read (and that’s saying something):

Bali Teenager Passes Out Marrying Cow He Had Sex With

Well, it’s hard not to click on a headline like that.

So I did.

The story came from the Jakarta Globe. And it got better (or, rather, worse):

A Balinese teenager caught in the act of intercourse with a cow passed out on Friday when he was forced to marry the animal in a ceremony witnessed by hundreds of curious onlookers.

As the Jakarta Globe reported earlier in the day, Ngurah Alit, 18, an unemployed youth from the seaside village of Yeh Embang in Jembrana, was caught stark naked positioned behind the cow in a rice paddy field.

In his defence, Alit admitted to the act of bestiality but claimed the cow, which he believed was a young and beautiful woman, had wooed him with flattering compliments.

As part of a Pecaruan ritual, a ceremony to cleanse the village of the unholy act of a man mating with a cow, Alit was forced to “marry” the animal.

Alit, however, according to Detik.com, passed out surrounded by locals and police, who were attempting to prevent a number of journalists from covering the spectacle.

It is unclear whether or not he got to say “I do.”

The story continues from there.

The teen’s mother apparently collapsed during the ceremony, crying hysterically. And then–sad ending–the cow was drowned in the ocean.

You can read the rest here >

