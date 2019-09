An unidentified 17-year-old was hit by a 2 train at a station on the Upper West Side, according to police.



Police say that the teen was struck as he was trying to cross the tracks, NBC New York reported.

They’ve shut down service on 1, 2, and 3 trains between Times Square and 96th Street for the police investigation.

