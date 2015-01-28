Incredible Video Of A Teenager Catching A 200kg Shark On An Australian Beach

An amazing video has emerged of a teenager catching a huge shark off the coast of South Australia. In the footage, captured at Tumby Bay earlier this month, a young fisherman reels in a 10-ft bronze whaler shark.

The fisherman wrote: “The shark was over ten feet long and weighed 440lbs plus. The bait was taken out on the back of a kayak and dropped in deep water and it was an epic fight taking almost two hours to reel in. The shark was tagged and released unharmed after measurements and photos were taken.”

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

