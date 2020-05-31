'If it wasn't for me 4 cops would have still had their jobs': Teen who recorded George Floyd's arrest defends herself against online backlash

Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image 17-year-old Darnella Frazier recorded and shared the graphic video of George Floyd.

The graphic video of former Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died was filmed by 17-year-old Darnella Frazier.

In an interview with TMZ, Frazier said she is now traumatized by the event and is receiving backlash online for not getting involved.

Frazier also wrote on her Facebook page that because of her four cops no longer have their jobs.

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who recorded former Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died, told TMZ she is traumatized after sharing the video because of hate she’s receiving online.

Frazier told the outlet that people are criticising her for not getting involved during the encounter, and instead of filming the arrest.

According to a post on her Facebook page, Frazier said she was scared to get involved because of what might have happened.

“I don’t expect anyone who wasn’t placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do !! MIND YOU I am a minor ! 17 years old, of course I’m not about to fight off a cop I’m SCARED wtf,” she wrote.

Frazier added that despite the critics, she credited her video for the termination of the arresting officer to knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes and the other officers involved.

“Fighting would have got someone else killed or in the same position George (may he Rest In Peace ????????❤️) was in ! If it wasn’t for me 4 cops would have still had their jobs , causing other problems. My video went world wide for everyone to see and know !! His family was reached out to!,” she wrote. “The police most definitely would have swept it under the rug with a cover up story. Instead of bashing me , THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well. Anyone with something negative to say pls block me. I’m not forcing you to watch me.”

Darnella Frazier / Facebook Frazier shared this Facebook message on Tuesday.

In a NowThis video, Frazier is seen crying after going back to where she recorded the video on Tuesday. She says it’s traumatising for her to have seen what happened to Floyd.

“I was the one that was recording the whole thing. I’ve seen him die. I posted the video last night, and it just went viral. And everybody’s asking me how I feel. I don’t know how to feel ’cause it’s so sad, bro,” she says. “They killed this man and I was right there. I was five feet away. It’s so traumatising.”

Darnella Frazier did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

