Now People Are Breaking Up Using Instagram

Carrie Bradshaw may have gotten dumped via Post-It, but young lovers are taking a more digital approach to breaking up, like Instagram user @cjkarl11, who used a hashtag to dump his girlfriend this week.

UpRoxx writes,

Using the #TransformationTuesday hashtag (traditionally used by Instagrammers to label before-and-after shots of personal weight loss, home improvement projects, etc.) the young man double-posted a photo of him with his girlfriend — with her cropped out of the “after” shot.

His now ex-girlfriend was not pleased.

