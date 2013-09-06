Teenager Dies After Being Scalped By His Toy Helicopter

Picture: WikiMedia Commons

A 19-year-old man in Brooklyn, US, was killed today after the toy helicopter he was flying hit him in the head, according to the Wall Street Journal.

NBC New York reports that the unnamed teen lost control of the toy, and it sliced off the top of his head.

The incident occurred at Shore Parkway and Bay 44th Street in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood.

According to Pix 11, paramedics pronounced the young man dead on arrival.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.