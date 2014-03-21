Teenager Attaches Herself To Moving Car, Risks Her Life For Stolen Cell Phone

A teenager from Queens risked her life for her Samsung Galaxy after a robber snatched and attempted to drive off with her smartphone.

Lesley Garcia, 14, told ABC7 her legs were “hanging out of the car” as she fought tooth and nail to retrieve her prized phone; a Christmas gift from her parents.

The robbery happened in east Elmhurst, Queens on 87th street near 32nd Avenue.

Garcia says a young man approached her on her way to school and asked to borrow her phone. When Garcia hesitated, the man said he knew her brother, then grabbed the device and ran.

Garcia’s dad told ABC7 that surveillance video shows what happened next; his daughter put up a hair-pulling fight to stop the robber, chasing him as he tried to get away in his car.

Garcia was halfway inside the vehicle when they drove off, injuring her legs, which were dragging behind.

“Half of her body was inside the car, and the other half of her body was laying in the street,” her dad said.

The teenager simply said she just “wanted her phone back.”

Her dad, while happy his daughter is ultimately ok, is less than thrilled with Lesley’s priorities.

“I don’t care about the phone, I can get a new one. I can’t get a new daughter,” he said.

Here is the full story from ABC7 Eyewitness News:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.