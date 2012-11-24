Teenager Hits Black Friday Sale, Gets Promptly Robbed On His Way Home

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It looks like this Black Friday is turning out to be just as ugly as expected.The Baltimore Sun reports a 14-year-old was allegedly robbed outside of a Bed, Bath & Beyond at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.



The theives took his bags and punched him in the face before taking off, he claims.

And here we thought people just went nuts over pricey electronics.

Stores have upped security measures ahead off the biggest shopping day of the year, but Black Friday crowds are notoriously difficult to manage.

