Teenage Stowaway Survives 5-Hour Flight To Hawaii In Aeroplane's Wheel Well

A 16-year-old runaway hid in the wheel well of a flight from San Jose, California to Hawaii and survived, FBI and airline officials said.

The teen allegedly chose Hawaiian Airlines Flight 45 at random.

NBC reports that FBI spokesman Tom Simon said “the teenager was questioned by the FBI after Maui airport personnel found him on the tarmac without identification. After questioning, the boy was taken by child protective services.”

Officials are surprised the boy survived the trip halfway across the Pacific Ocean despite extremely cold temperatures and lack of oxygen. He reportedly was “unconscious for most of the flight” and was overwhelmed and disoriented when he was discovered.

He will not be charged.

NBC reports,

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said personnel “noticed the individual on the ramp after the flight’s arrival and immediately notified airport security.” “Our primary concern now is for the well being of the boy, who is exceptionally lucky to have survived,” the airline said.

