The First Trailer For The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot Featuring Megan Fox

We’ve waited a while for this, but it’s here!

The first teaser trailer for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” aired on the Today Show.

The film will star Megan Fox and Will Arnett along with William Fichtner who will play the villain, Shredder.

We were told the trailer debuted at CinemaCon earlier this week to positive reception. What do you think?

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will be in theatres August 8.

Update: Since the teaser trailer has debuted, the full-length trailer is out. Check out both below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fox will play reporter April O’Neil while Will Arnett will play her cameraman, Vernon Fenwick.

Here’s a better look at the turtles:

And here’s William Fichtner with the Shredder costume.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.