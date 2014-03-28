The First Trailer For The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot Featuring Megan Fox

Kirsten Acuna

We’ve waited a while for this, but it’s here!

The first teaser trailer for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” aired on the Today Show.

The film will star Megan Fox and Will Arnett along with William Fichtner who will play the villain, Shredder.

We were told the trailer debuted at CinemaCon earlier this week to positive reception. What do you think?

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will be in theatres August 8.

Update: Since the teaser trailer has debuted, the full-length trailer is out. Check out both below.

Fox will play reporter April O’Neil while Will Arnett will play her cameraman, Vernon Fenwick.

Megan fox ninja turtlesTMNT trailer

Here’s a better look at the turtles:

Teenage mutant ninja turtlesTMNT trailer
Ninja turtlesTMNT trailer

And here’s William Fichtner with the Shredder costume.

William fichtner shredderTMNT trailer

