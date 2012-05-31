Massachusetts Is Holding Its First-Ever Trial Against A Texting Driver

Photo: NECN

A Massachusetts teen who was reportedly texting while driving killed a man who didn’t even own a mobile phone.Aaron Deveau, who sent and received 193 messages on Feb. 20, 2011 — the day of the accident — collided with another car, killing the driver and seriously injuring the passenger, The Boston Globe reported.



Deveau’s trial began May 29. His trial is Massachusetts’ first texting-while-driving trial, and prosecutors claim he deleted messages he received at the time of the crash.

Deveau’s trial comes on the heels of a landmark decision in another texting case in New Jersey. A Morris County judge ruled Friday that a girl who had texted her friend at the time the friend got in a car accident wasn’t responsible for the accident.

Shannon Colonna texted Kyle Best in 2009 when he collided with a motorcycle carrying David and Linda Kubert, The Star-Ledger reported.

Both Kuberts had a leg amputated as a result of the crash.

