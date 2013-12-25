Before She Was Famous, Eva Mendes 'Waited In Line For Hours' To Get Teenage Alyssa Milano's Autograph

Before Eva Mendes was an award-winning actress, she was just a young Alyssa Milano fan like the majority of her peers.

Former “Who’s The Boss” star Milano retweeted an amazing throwback photo of herself at age 17 signing an autograph for Mendes, who was 15 at the time and not yet famous. Mendes had “waited in line for hours to get my picture taken with her” at the Glendale mall.

Mendes, now 39, spoke of her admiration for Milano, 41, in a new feature on VioletGrey.com:

CASSANDRA HUYSENTRUYT GREY : DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST ACTOR YOU ADMIRED? E.M.: Alyssa Milano from Who’s The Boss. I just thought she was living my ideal life on that show. It was a rags-to-riches story and I felt like that maybe it could happen to me. I just loved her little attitude and her name, I loved her actual name and her character’s name, Samantha Micelli. She also had this workout video called Teen Steam. I know it word for word. When I was 15 I even went to the Glendale Gallery mall and waited in line for hours to get my picture taken with her. I still have that picture. More recently I admire Julianne Moore as an actor and a woman. She’s fearless in her role choices and really embraces being out of her comfort zone. Though at the same time she’s grounded and elegant in her private life.

