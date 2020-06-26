THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Teen Wolf'

MTV Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey starred as best friends named Stiles and Scott on ‘Teen Wolf.’

“Teen Wolf” premiered on MTV in June 2011 and ended six years later.

The show starred Tyler Posey as a werewolf named Scott McCall and Dylan O’Brien as Stiles Stilinski, his best friend.

Since the show concluded in 2017, Posey has gone on to star in other TV shows and films, like the horror movie “Truth or Dare.”

O’Brien starred in the “Maze Runner” films, based on dystopian books written by James Dashner, and voiced the titular character of the 2018 “Transformers” movie “Bumblebee.”

Keep reading to see what the stars of “Teen Wolf” have been up to in recent years.

Tyler Posey starred as Scott McCall, whose wolf bite resulted in heightened abilities that turned him into a lacrosse star.

MTV Tyler Posey on ‘Teen Wolf.’

He was bitten during the show’s first episode and reached “True Alpha” status during season three.

Posey continues starring in films and TV shows.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Tyler Posey in December 2019.

The same year that “Teen Wolf” ended, Posey had a recurring role on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” He went on to star in the 2018 horror movie “Truth or Dare” with “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale. Posey also dated “Truth or Dare” costar Sophia Ali for two years, confirming their split in December 2019.

He also voiced characters on shows like Disney’s “Elena of Avalor” and portrayed Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto’s cousin, on Netflix’s animated series called “Fast & Furious Spy Racers.”

You may have also seen Posey in Halsey’s music video for “Colours,” the Starz show “Now Apocalypse,” and the 2019 movie “The Last Summer” with “Riverdale” actor KJ Apa.

Dylan O’Brien portrayed Stiles Stilinski, Scott’s loyal best friend.

MTV Dylan O’Brien on ‘Teen Wolf.’

Stiles became the villain of season three after a Nogitsune possessed him. His real first name, Mieczyslaw, was finally revealed during the final season of “Teen Wolf.”

O’Brien starred in the “Maze Runner” films, based on dystopian books written by James Dashner.

David Livingston/Getty Images Dylan O’Brien in December 2018.

He portrayed Thomas in three “Maze Runner” films released between 2014 and 2018. O’Brien also made headlines in 2016 when he suffered severe injuries after a stunt for the final movie, “The Death Cure,” went horribly wrong.

The actor spent six months recovering and hasn’t gone into detail about his accident, but told People magazine that he “went through a period of not knowing what my future was going to be.”

O’Brien also talked about the aftermath in a 2017 feature for Vulture, explaining the physical and psychological struggles that followed his accident.

The 28-year-old “Teen Wolf” alum went on to film the 2017 action movie “American Assassin” and voiced the titular character of 2018’s “Bumblebee,” a “Transformers” film that starred Hailee Steinfeld.

More recently, O’Brien appeared on the YouTube series “Weird City” and the Apple TV Plus show “Amazing Stories.”

In December 2018, Us Weekly reported that O’Brien and actress Britt Robertson, his girlfriend of several years, broke up.

Holland Roden portrayed a banshee named Lydia Martin.

MTV Holland Roden on ‘Teen Wolf.’

She appeared superficial on the surface, but was extremely intelligent.

Roden starred on the Syfy anthology horror series “Channel Zero.”

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Holland Roden in July 2019.

In addition, she appeared as Bridget Cleary on season one of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series called “Lore,” based on Aaron Mahnke’s podcast of the same name, and guest-starred on CBS’ “MacGyver.”

Roden’s role on “Teen Wolf” also earned her a Teen Choice Award in 2017 for choice summer TV actress.

Crystal Reed starred as Allison Argent, who came from a family of supernatural hunters.

MTV Crystal Reed on ‘Teen Wolf.’

Allison died during season three, after fighting with the Oni.

Reed left “Teen Wolf” at the end of season three, but returned for a season five episode.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Crystal Reed in February 2020.

Reed told Entertainment Weekly that she chose to exit the show because she wanted to “explore other avenues.”

“I love the art,” she said. “And I felt like, creatively, there were things I wanted to do differently, and I wanted to explore other avenues of film and TV. I wanted to jump into different characters.”

The 35-year-old actress later returned to the show to portray Marie-Jeanne Valet, Allison’s ancestor.

After “Teen Wolf,” she starred as Sofia Falcone on Fox’s “Gotham.” She portrayed Abby Arcane on another show based on characters from DC comics, “Swamp Thing.”

The show was cancelled after one season on the streaming service known as DC Universe.

Melissa Ponzio played Melissa McCall, Scott’s mum.

MTV Melissa Ponzio on ‘Teen Wolf.’

She worked as a nurse at Beacon Hills Memorial Hospital and found out about Scott’s true identity during season two.

Ponzio stars as Donna Robbins on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

NBC Melissa Ponzio on season eight, episode 19 of ‘Chicago Fire.’

Ponzio joined the show during season two. “Chicago Fire” got renewed in 2020 for seasons nine through 11.

Linden Ashby starred as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, Stiles’ dad.

MTV Linden Ashby on ‘Teen Wolf.’

He raised Stiles on his own after his wife died.

Ashby stars as Whit Foster on Netflix’s teen drama “Trinkets.”

Netflix Linden Ashby on season one of ‘Trinkets.’

The show is based on a book from Kirsten Smith and season one was released in June 2019. “Trinkets” was renewed for a second and final season in July 2019.

You may have also seen Ashby on the shows “Lifeline” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

JR Bourne portrayed Chris Argent, Allison’s dad who hunted werewolves.

MTV JR Bourne on ‘Teen Wolf.’

Despite his feelings toward werewolves, Chris stepped up to help Scott and his friends at various points on the show.

Bourne stars on The CW’s “The 100.”

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images JR Bourne in October 2019.

The show is currently in its seventh and final season.

Bourne also portrayed Tom Price on ABC’s short-lived show “Somewhere Between” and Thomas Dolan on USA Network’s “Falling Water.”

Tyler Hoechlin starred as a werewolf named Derek Hale.

MTV Tyler Hoechlin on ‘Teen Wolf.’

Unlike Scott, who was bitten and transformed, Derek was born into a family of werewolves.

Hoechlin currently portrays Clark Kent/Superman as part of The CW’s “Arrowverse.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Tyler Hoechlin in January 2020.

Hoechlin has appeared as the comic-book character on “Supergirl” and the Arrowverse crossovers.

In October 2019, it was revealed that Hoechlin will star alongside Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) for a CW spin-off series called “Superman and Lois.”

“All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they will steer us in the right direction,” he said on Instagram.

The actor also had a minor role in the film adaptation of “Fifty Shades Freed,” portraying Boyce Fox.

Ian Bohen played Derek’s scheming uncle named Peter Hale.

MTV Ian Bohen on ‘Teen Wolf.’

He was the werewolf who bit Scott during the series premiere.

Bohen currently stars as Ryan on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.”

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images Ian Bohen in February 2020.

The show premiered in 2018 and got renewed for a fourth season in 2020.

Bohen also landed roles in films like “Wind River,” a 2018 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” and the “Sicario” sequel titled “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

Shelley Hennig joined the show as a werecoyote named Malia Tate during season three.

MTV Shelley Hennig on ‘Teen Wolf.’

Malia later found out that she was the biological daughter of Peter Hale, but was adopted by the Tate family shortly after her birth.

Hennig’s most recent role was on the Hulu series “Dollface.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Shelley Hennig in August 2018.

After “Teen Wolf,” Hennig portrayed Carly Ambrose on Verizon’s go90 show “Liberty Crossing.” She also starred in two comedies released on Netflix in 2018: “When We First Met” and “The After Party.”

In addition, Hennig starred in Maren Morris’ 2017 music video for “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Next, the 33-year-old actress will star on an NBC comedy pilot called “Crazy for You.”

Ryan Kelley portrayed a deputy officer named Jordan Parrish

MTV Ryan Kelley on ‘Teen Wolf.’

He first appeared during season three and later became possessed by a Hellhound.

Kelley starred in the 2019 TV movie “A Beauty & The Beast Christmas.”

ION Television Ryan Kelley in ‘A Beauty & The Beast Christmas.’

The holiday film also starred “The Originals” actress Leah Pipes as Kelley’s on-screen love interest.

In recent years, Kelley also guest-starred on “Lucifer” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Arden Cho’s Kira Yukimura moved to Beacon Hills during season three.

MTV Arden Cho on season three of ‘Teen Wolf.’

After her Kitsune abilities manifested, Kira struggled to control her powers.

Cho starred as Emily on NBC’s medical drama “Chicago Med.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle Arden Cho in January 2020.

She also starred in the 2018 movie “The Honour List” with “Pretty Little Liars” actress Sasha Pieterse and appeared on shows like “Miss 2059.”

In addition to acting, Cho is also a singer. She dropped an album in 2013 titled “My True Happy” and has since released a few more songs. Her YouTube channel includes covers of tracks like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and videos documenting her food adventures.

In February 2019, Cho was named the CEO of the watch company Leonard & Church, which she cofounded a few years prior.

Colton Haynes portrayed a jock named Jackson Whittemore.

MTV Colton Haynes on ‘Teen Wolf.’

During the second season, he transformed into a Kanima, a lizard-like creature.

Haynes left “Teen Wolf” after season two, but returned for two episodes as part of the final season.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic Colton Haynes in February 2020.

Haynes went on to join The CW’s “Arrow” as Roy Harper/Arsenal, leaving the show and returning more than once.

“I asked to step away because I cared more about my mental and physical health than my career at the time,” Haynes told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. “I’ve had terminal anxiety my entire life. Physically ill, fainting. I’m 27 years old, and I have an ulcer. I had to step back.”

The actor also appeared on season seven of “American Horror Story” and landed a role on the star-studded Fox comedy “Scream Queens.” In addition, Haynes starred in films like “San Andreas” and “Rough Night.”

In the same interview with EW, the actor spoke about his sexuality and said that he was advised early in his career to not reveal that he is gay. Haynes shared similar comments in an interview with Out magazine in 2016 and said that therapy helped him deal with years of anxiety.

Haynes married florist Jeff Leatham in October 2017, months after revealing their engagement. They reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship and reached a divorce settlement in 2019.

Seth Gilliam starred as a veterinarian named Dr. Alan Deaton, who often assisted Scott and his pack.

MTV Seth Gilliam on ‘Teen Wolf.’

In addition to treating animals at Beacon Hills Animal Clinic, he also had a vast knowledge of supernatural creatures.

Gilliam stars as Gabriel Stokes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 Seth Gilliam in October 2019.

He’s portrayed the character since season five. Aside from “TWD,” Gilliam also appeared on shows like “Bull” and “City on a Hill.”

Dylan Sprayberry became part of “Teen Wolf” during season four, portraying Liam Dunbar.

MTV Dylan Sprayberry on season four of ‘Teen Wolf.’

He transferred from Devenford Prep to Beacon Hills High School and turned into a werewolf after Scott bit him.

Sprayberry stars as Henry Richmond on Hulu’s “Light as a Feather.”

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Dylan Sprayberry in October 2019.

The supernatural series, now in its second season, is based on a book of the same name written by Zoe Aarsen.

In a 2018 interview with Hollywood Life, Sprayberry said that “it took some time” to find his footing again after “Teen Wolf” ended.

“I started it when I was 15, so I developed a certain style of acting that’s not bad but was just very specific, and it took time to break that,” he said. “It actually took a while… I actually had to take time off for myself and kind of figure out who I was again in a way outside of being a working actor.”

The 21-year-old actor is also a musician and told fans that an EP is in the works.

Khylin Rhambo played Mason Hewitt, Liam’s best friend.

MTV Khylin Rhambo on season four of ‘Teen Wolf.’

Despite being human, Mason was able to assist Scott and his pack during missions.

Rhambo starred in the 2019 horror movie “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Khylin Rhambo in August 2019.

Rhambo said that being part of the film helped him to get “inspired about life, not just my craft.”

“I was in a rut and this experience yanked me out of it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I needed it. It’s the small things that really stuck with me.”

Daniel Sharman made his debut as Isaac Lahey during the second season.

MTV Daniel Sharman on season two of ‘Teen Wolf.’

He became a werewolf after Derek bit him.

After “Teen Wolf” ended, Sharman joined the “Vampire Diaries” spin-off called “The Originals.”

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Daniel Sharman in November 2019.

The British actor portrayed Kaleb Westphall, a witch who became the host body of Kol Mikaelson, during season two of “The Originals.”

Sharman also appeared on two episodes of PBS’ “Mercy Street” and portrayed Troy Otto on season three of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

He currently stars as Lorenzo de’ Medici on the series “Medici.”

Cody Christian joined the cast during season five as Theo Raeken.

MTV Cody Christian on season five of ‘Teen Wolf.’

The Dread Doctors turned him into a chimera through their experiments.

Nowadays, Christian stars as Asher Adams on The CW’s “All American.”

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage Cody Christian in August 2019.

The show got renewed for a third season in January 2020.

Christian is also known for playing Mike Montgomery, the younger brother of Aria (Lucy Hale), on Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars.”

Max Carver and Charlie Carver starred as werewolves named Aiden and Ethan, respectively.

MTV Max Carver and Charlie Carver on season three of ‘Teen Wolf.’

They joined the show at the start of season three. Aiden was killed at the end of the third season, prompting Ethan to leave Beacon Hills (though he returned for a few episodes as part of season six).

The Carver twins will reportedly star in Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie “The Batman.”

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /MediaPunch/IPX Charlie Carver and Max Carver in January 2020.

Robert Pattinson stars as the titular character of the film, which is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021.

In March 2020, The A.V. Club reported that the actors joined the film in undisclosed roles.

Post-“Teen Wolf,” the Carvers costarred in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and a 2018 thriller called “In the Cloud.”

Max also guest-starred as himself on the competition series “Cupcake Wars” and Charlie starred in Broadway’s 2018 revival of “The Boys in the Band.” The latter actor will reprise his role for a Netflix adaption of the play.

Orny Adams portrayed the lacrosse team’s coach, Bobby Finstock.

MTV Orny Adams on ‘Teen Wolf.’

He was also an economics teacher.

Outside of acting, Adams is a comedian.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Orny Adams in May 2019.

He’s starred in comedy specials and went on tour in 2019.

