Meet The Teen Entrepreneur Whose Flip Flop Line Made It To Nordstrom

Houston teenager Maddie Stevens has gained national exposure as an entrepreneur after her flip flop line was picked up by Nordstrom.



Stevens, 14, started designing sandals when she was just 8, reports My Fox Houston.

“In 2006, I had an idea to make flip flops that showed my love for swimming, fishing and drawing. I hope you wear them, love them and share them with your friends and I hope they make you smile,” the teenager told MyFox Houston.

A few years later, her children’s sandals were being sold in small boutiques under the name Fish Flops.

But Stevens’ big break happened when she wrote a letter to Nordstrom’s buying team about her brand.

The retailer responded and decided to sell Fish Flops in 60 stores.

The flip flops feature intricate illustrations and light up when a child walks. They sell for about $20.

Check them out here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.