These before-and-after photos show much teen fashion has changed in the past decade

Teen retail has changed a lot in the past decade.

In 2006, teens loved brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle & Aeropostale.

There was a distinct teen look — on with logos and brand names.

Now, teens opt for simpler looks…or looks that they can share on Instagram.

See how teen apparel has changed in 10 years.

