These before-and-after photos show much teen fashion has changed in the past decade

Mallory Schlossberg
Abercrombie 2006Abercrombie & FitchThis was cool.

Teen retail has changed a lot in the past decade.

In 2006, teens loved brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle & Aeropostale.

There was a distinct teen look — on with logos and brand names.

Now, teens opt for simpler looks…or looks that they can share on Instagram.

See how teen apparel has changed in 10 years.

 

First, let's go back to the 2000s. Who could forget Abercrombie & Fitch's shirtless models. Note the woman in a semi-compromised position wearing low-rise jeans and a white camisole -- a faceless trend.

Abercrombie

2006 was the year that former CEO Mike Jeffries told Salon that Abercrombie supposed to be for the 'cool kids.' This, apparently, was a cool kid, wearing the necessary in-style fringed denim skirt.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Aeropostale was a mall staple, telling that world that couples who dressed alike stayed (in monochrome outfits completed with denim) stayed together.

Aeropostale

Teens loved logos.

Aeropostale

Don't forget: the early to mid aughts were defined by some particular looks. Mandy Moore -- here in Fred Segal in California in 2005 -- appears to be in the midst of many of them.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Here's Taylor Swift in 2006, wearing a very 2006 dress. It's pretty on brand for Taylor Swift ten years ago, too.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Here's another very 2006 look, courtesy of Hilary Duff.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

...and don't forget something that's hopefully a bygone memory now: cargo pants (courtesy of Ciara).

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

American Eagle displayed optimism ten years ago.

American Eagle

...and graphic tees.

American Eagle

Wet Seal was still popular (as were chunky accessory belts and white lace skirts -- a must).

Wet Seal

Now, teens love Brandy Melville and its simple aesthetic.

#brandyusa Lizzie Turtleneck Knit & Clarity Skirt

A photo posted by Brandy Melville (@brandymelvilleusa) on

Its infamous 'one-size-fits-most' sizing doesn't seem to bode well with the body positivity movement, but the company's marketing schemes appear to resonate with young people.

#brandyusa

A photo posted by Brandy Melville (@brandymelvilleusa) on

And this is what Abercrombie & Fitch looks like today -- certainly more conservative.

Abercrombie & Fitch

As a reminder: this was 2006. Here's Karlie Kloss posing for Abercrombie ten years ago. Notice the logo -- it was like a status symbol back then.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Although Jennifer Lawrence showcased the girl-next-door look for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2006, showing an emerging trend of simplicity.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The real teen winner today? Nike, which according to Piper Jaffray, has usurped former teen staples like Abercrombie & Fitch in recent years.

One step forward. No steps back.

A photo posted by nike (@nike) on

Aeropostale has been trying to appeal to today's teens with more fashion-forward options, but according to Piper Jaffray, 28-32% of upper-income female teens the firm polled in the past two years no longer wear clothes from the brand.

loving this look on @andrearussett

A photo posted by AERO (@aeropostale) on

As athleisure gains popularity, tween girls have a new option: Lululemon's younger counterpart, Ivivva.

Teens love Forever 21. It ranked #2 amongst upper-income teens, according to a fall Piper Jaffray survey.

when you're feeling yourself ?? @rubilove (shop link in bio)

A photo posted by forever21 (@forever21) on

One reason teens love fast fashion? They clothes are cheap, and teens can thereby share multiple outfits on Instagram.

How to prepare for festival season #selfie (shop link in bio)

A photo posted by forever21 (@forever21) on

'Their entire life, if it's not shareable, it didn't happen,' Gen Z expert and executive director of growth strategy and retail innovation at Ernst & Young, Marcie Merriman Merriman, said to Business of Fashion. 'Experiences define them much more than the products that they buy.'

American Eagle came in behind Forever 21 when Piper Jaffray surveyed upper-income teens. Its aesthetic is slightly different from ten years ago, though it still appears to maintain its optimism.

Our latest collection was designed with paradise in mind. All you need? A suitcase... and the perfect getaway.

A photo posted by American Eagle (@americaneagle) on

American Eagle's popular and rapidly growing lingerie brand, Aerie, was born in 2006. Now it's become famous for its Photoshop-free #AerieREAL campaign.

Buy one get one FREE bras. SRSLY! (Link in bio.)

A photo posted by aerie (@aerie) on

Teens love the irreverent, slightly offensive Shop Jeen. But even though teens looks have change, they certainly love nostalgia.

? @sarahmariekardax in the playstation logo tee from shopjeen.com ?

A photo posted by SHOP JEEN ? (@shopjeen) on

