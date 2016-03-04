These before-and-after photos show much teen fashion has changed in the past decade

Teen retail has changed a lot in the past decade.
In 2006, teens loved brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle & Aeropostale.
There was a distinct teen look — on with logos and brand names.
Now, teens opt for simpler looks…or looks that they can share on Instagram.
See how teen apparel has changed in 10 years.
First, let's go back to the 2000s. Who could forget Abercrombie & Fitch's shirtless models. Note the woman in a semi-compromised position wearing low-rise jeans and a white camisole -- a faceless trend.
2006 was the year that former CEO Mike Jeffries told Salon that Abercrombie supposed to be for the 'cool kids.' This, apparently, was a cool kid, wearing the necessary in-style fringed denim skirt.
Aeropostale was a mall staple, telling that world that couples who dressed alike stayed (in monochrome outfits completed with denim) stayed together.
Don't forget: the early to mid aughts were defined by some particular looks. Mandy Moore -- here in Fred Segal in California in 2005 -- appears to be in the midst of many of them.
Here's Taylor Swift in 2006, wearing a very 2006 dress. It's pretty on brand for Taylor Swift ten years ago, too.
...and don't forget something that's hopefully a bygone memory now: cargo pants (courtesy of Ciara).
Its infamous 'one-size-fits-most' sizing doesn't seem to bode well with the body positivity movement, but the company's marketing schemes appear to resonate with young people.
As a reminder: this was 2006. Here's Karlie Kloss posing for Abercrombie ten years ago. Notice the logo -- it was like a status symbol back then.
Although Jennifer Lawrence showcased the girl-next-door look for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2006, showing an emerging trend of simplicity.
The real teen winner today? Nike, which according to Piper Jaffray, has usurped former teen staples like Abercrombie & Fitch in recent years.
Aeropostale has been trying to appeal to today's teens with more fashion-forward options, but according to Piper Jaffray, 28-32% of upper-income female teens the firm polled in the past two years no longer wear clothes from the brand.
As athleisure gains popularity, tween girls have a new option: Lululemon's younger counterpart, Ivivva.
Known for festivals, Texas charm and its laid-back vibe, we set out with a group of Austinites to learn all about where to play, eat and adventure. Whether you’re interested in music, swimming, running or art, Austin is the place to roam free and explore. Read the blog to learn more about our adventure, or shop new gear! #girlsofadventure
Teens love Forever 21. It ranked #2 amongst upper-income teens, according to a fall Piper Jaffray survey.
One reason teens love fast fashion? They clothes are cheap, and teens can thereby share multiple outfits on Instagram.
'Their entire life, if it's not shareable, it didn't happen,' Gen Z expert and executive director of growth strategy and retail innovation at Ernst & Young, Marcie Merriman Merriman, said to Business of Fashion. 'Experiences define them much more than the products that they buy.'
American Eagle came in behind Forever 21 when Piper Jaffray surveyed upper-income teens. Its aesthetic is slightly different from ten years ago, though it still appears to maintain its optimism.
American Eagle's popular and rapidly growing lingerie brand, Aerie, was born in 2006. Now it's become famous for its Photoshop-free #AerieREAL campaign.
Teens love the irreverent, slightly offensive Shop Jeen. But even though teens looks have change, they certainly love nostalgia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.