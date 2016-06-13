VOTE NOW: Where are teens shopping?

Teen retail is struggling.

Former mall stalwarts like Pacific Sunwear and Aeropostale have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year.

But now we want to ask our teen readers what they actually think.

We’ve created a survey to find out. Is Abercrombie & Fitch still cool? Do labels matter? Would you want a Tiffany & Co. bracelet for a gift?

Please send this to teens that you know, or if you are a teen, please click here to take our survey.

Thanks in advance for your time and cooperation. We’ll publish our findings in the next few weeks.

NOW WATCH: A plastic surgeon says that Kylie Jenner led to a boom in lip surgery among teens



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.