Teenager Is In Hot Water After Posting A Selfie With A Dead Body On Instagram

Selfies aren’t going anywhere, but selfies with dead people? Maybe we should rethink that one.

An Alabama high school student took a picture with a cadaver in the background and posted it to Instagram, according to a report from BetaBeat.

It happened on a field trip to University of Alabama at Birmingham where the students were touring the school’s biology department.

Photography and cell phones are banned in the area where the bodies are stored, but the girl managed to take a selfie and post it.

It has since been deleted, but the young girl is in a lot of trouble.

Reports WSFA-TV, the high school issued a statement regarding their student:

