The 'Teen mum' Porn Star Just Enrolled In Business School

back to school for Farrah Abraham, famed reality show star-come-porn actress.Abraham will pursue her bachelor’s of business administration at Pace University’s Lubin School.

She plans to start a career in the restaurant business after completing the online program, BusinessWeek’s Louis Lavelle reports:

Abraham said she plans to concentrate in accounting and internal auditing at Pace. “I have career plans for my first restaurant to open by the beginning of next year, as I complete my bachelors. I would hope to have a couple of restaurants open by that point, and do other business projects.”

Incidentally “Internal Auditing” may make a great name for Abraham’s next film (she took home $1.5 million for the first).

“Furthering your education is about learning and increasing your income value for your future and your children’s,” said Abraham, who has a young daughter, Sophia. “I’m the example for my daughter. Even though I’m already successful and have a career it is always good to have your eggs in more than one basket. The more one can do, the less they have to rely on others.”

The restaurant business is hard. Then again, so is reality TV. Good luck!

